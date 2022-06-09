HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM)- Should local police departments be able to catch speeders using radar?

Under Pennsylvania law, only the Pennsylvania State Police can use radar devices but that would change under House Bill 606. The bill would allow local police to use radar once a municipality passes an ordinance authorizing it.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatalities in speeding-related crashes increase by 5% from 2020 to 2021.

Those against the bill say it will give police more reasons to pull people over and others are concerned it’s a money grab.

Supporters of the bill say it’s not about creating more revenue for local municipalities.

“Police officers are trained to enforce the law, they’re not trained to raise revenue, ” said Jim Nowalk president of the Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association. “Raising revenue is up to the legislative bodies, not executive bodies, not law enforcement bodies.”

Pennsylvania is the only state that doesn’t allow local police departments to use radar devices.