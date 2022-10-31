Pennsylvania State Police say a man is in jail after he shot and killed another man after they were arguing over hunting.

According to KDKA, David Heathcote called the police and said he shot a man named Robert Wingard. Allegedly Heathcote told the police that they were arguing over hunting and Wingard threatened to kill Heathcote’s daughter and that’s why he shot him.

The shooting happened on Big Bend Road in Emlenton.

Police tell the news outlet that Wingard was dead on scene.

Heathcote is charged with criminal homicide