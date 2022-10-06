Police across Pennsylvania are looking for a woman who was last seen on September 11.

59-year-old Darlene Harbison was last seen in the Frazer Township area. Harbinson’s daughter has made several attempts to contact her mother with no success.

During the investigation, police say Harbison was in a volatile relationship with 57-year-old Eric Gibbs. It is believed Gibbs is the person responsible for Harbison’s disappearance.

On September 17, 2022, Gibbs was found deceased from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township.

Investigators, along with local fire departments, Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group and Steel City K-9 Response, have conducted several searches in the western Pennsylvania area.

The Allegheny County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Darlene Harbison. Anyone who has seen Harbison, Gibbs or any of the pictured vehicles on or about September 10 through the 13 is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.