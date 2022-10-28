UPDATE 1:45 PM- At least six people were shot with one being taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other victims were taken by private vehicle, according to a police source.

(WTRF) Police in Pennsylvania are responding to a multiple shots fired report in Pittsburgh.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pittsburgh public safety says the shooting happened in the area of the 3700 block of Brighton Road.

The conditions of the victims and the number of people shot are not being released this time to the media.

KDKA reports from sources that at least 5 people were shot but it has not been confirmed by Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The funeral was being held outside of the Destiny of the Faith Church, according to reports.

7News is working to get more details, refresh this story for updates.