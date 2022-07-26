Authorities say an armed man was shot and killed by police in a confrontation in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

State police in Washington County said officers were sent to a street in Monongahela after reports of a man firing shots “and an attempted homicide” shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

State police said Monongahela police encountered an armed man and tried to take him into custody but were unsuccessful, and city police then fired, striking the man.

The county coroner’s office said 29-year-old Cody Bennett was pronounced dead about an hour later at a hospital.

State police are investigating.