Police in Pennsylvania are saying they are receiving an abundant amount of calls referring to ‘Assassins Game’

‘Assassins’ is a game that has players trying to ambush other participants with squirt guns to eliminate them from the game.

Murrysville Police say the calls coming in are being dispatched as disturbances, possible fights, domestics, suspicious persons, and vehicles.

Police recognize the game as harmless but say it’s causing residents to be alarmed.

The police department says this game could be violating laws such as disorderly conduct, Loitering and prowling at night time, and Criminal trespass.

Murrysville Police say they will issue summons/citations when appropriate if laws are violated.