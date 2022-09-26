Police in Pennsylvania are warning the public about ‘nude male walkers’

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Northern Lancaster Police Department says they were called check for a subject working on a car but found no subject. When patrolling the area, an officer says he observed a nude male walking on the distance and gave chase to the nude man.

Police say they could not locate the subject but say it could be related to other investigations of similar reports of ‘nude male night walkers.’

Anyone with further information on this incident is requested to contact the NLCRPD at the Crimewatch™ tip submission portal or at the NLCRPD Administrative Office at 717-733-0965.