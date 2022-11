The owner of a pretzel store was arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of his store.

Brian Schlagel, the owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on Route 22 in Monroeville allegedly sold prescription pills out of the store according to KDKA.

Schlagel allegedly sold the pills through the drive-thru window and was called by a suspect as the ‘biggest pill dealer’ in the area.

Schlagel is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, prohibited acts, and tampering with evidence.