Pennsylvania says they have recorded the oldest female wild turnkey in PA history.

In January, the Pennsylvania Game Commission set out to capture and mark, (with leg bands and transmitters), turkeys to begin the state’s largest wild turkey research project, which aims to monitor reproduction and harvest rates.

Through this study, a previously leg-banded hen was captured on Feb. 2, 2022, in Clearfield County, who was originally captured as an adult on March 3, 2012. After comparing the data collected from both captured the Pennsylvania Game Commission to be at least 12.5 years old.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the average hen life in PA is 1-3 years.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the hen is very healthy and was fitted with a GPS transmitter to continue to monitor her in the future.