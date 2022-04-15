Residents in Pennsylvania could be getting a $2,000 check according to Governor Tom Wolf’s plan.

Gov. Wolf on a call Thursday said the $2 billion of unspent American Rescue Plan money sent to Pennsylvania should go back into the homes of PA residents.

The Governor’s plan would send a check of $2,000 to households with incomes under $80,000.

Gov. Wolf also told Republican lawmakers this would not be taking away from rainy day funds or the current budget, it would be using unused federal pandemic money.

“Right now you need the money. The commonwealth does not,” said Wolf. “Working families all across Pennsylvania have been put in a really tight spot. The good news is that we can actually help right now.”