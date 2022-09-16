A Pennsylvania school district is letting the public know that the rumors are false regarding kitty litter boxes and students identifying as various animals in our schools.

Homer-Center High School, in Homer City PA, responded to deny rumors going around in the school.

The school said they received a lot of phone calls regarding a post on a crime watch page that the school district placed kitty litter boxes in the restrooms of the schools for students who are identifying as cats.

The district said administrators investigated these claims and found no kitty litter boxes, and they received no notice of any students identifying as any animal.

The school district also interviewed students that commented on the post and according to the school they never witnessed anyone walking on a leash.

In the response, the school district hopes this puts the rumors to rest.