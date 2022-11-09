UPDATE: A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the building at the Northwestern Mutual office, according to KDKA .

A Pennsylvania school is on lockdown after a ‘large police response.’

According to multiple news outlets police are responding to the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township.

A SWAT team is in place at the location.

Allegheny County sent out an alert on Twitter saying there’s an “active incident and investigation”

Chartiers Valley Intermediate School issued a statement saying they are on lockdown.

‘Out of an abundance of caution, due to a police incident in Scott Township, the Intermediate School is on lockdown. The District will provide more details as we get them.’

Greentree and Cochran roads are shut down with employees from the area being evacuated.

Details are limited at this time but according to KDKA this is not an active shooter, please refresh for any updates.