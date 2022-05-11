A Pennsylvania school is saying sorry after a video went viral showing the school was selling flowers for Mother’s Day that included a fake rose that turned into a red thong.

The school in question was St. Anselm’s Catholic School in Parkwood.

One family shared their reaction on social media, you can view the video here.

The school released a statement by email to parents regarding their mistake.

“The roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flowers originally intended. Instead, the item was a Valentine’s Day gift intended for adults. The administration will determine how the error occurred and take steps to prevent a further recurrence.”

