A Pennsylvania district attorney will seek the death penalty against a man who allegedly killed a woman and their unborn child.

Isaac Smith is accused of shooting and killing Karli Short the daughter of former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short, and her 17-week unborn baby according to KDKA .

KDKA reports Short left her cousin’s home the night of Sept. 13 and was found dead the next morning in the back of the residence after she allegedly asked Smith over to her home.

Smith’s attorney told news outlets that there is no motive and Smith went to detectives the day after Short’s death to voluntarily provide information.

Smith pleaded not guilty to homicide and homicide of an unborn child charges in March.