Pennsylvania state police are looking for a man they consider dangerous.

State police out of Armstrong County are looking for 24-year-old Zachary William Baum.

Baum is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling multiple women.

Police say Baum would use Facebook to message random women before meeting with them.

Baum is accused of sexually assaulting several women over several years.

One victim has accused Baum of raping her in the street and another sexually assaulting her in his vehicle.

If you know of any information on Baum, or you see him contact the state or local police.