PENNSYLVANIA- The Pennsylvania state police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway and her 8-month old.

State police say Aaliya Marie Diaz ran away from her foster residence with her child Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr.

Diaz was last seen with her child on 7/31 in Loyalsock Township in Lycoming County.

Diaz is described as a white, Hispanic female, approximately 5’00”, 89 lbs, brown eyes, with dyed red hair with dark roots. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, multicolored bracelets, and a gold necklace.

Her child is described as a white, Hispanic male, approximately 2’01”, 15 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a green onesie with grey sweatpants.

Any persons with information regarding this incident or know the whereabouts of Diaz and Ortega are asked to contact the PSP Montoursville Station at 570-368-5700 and speak to Tpr. REINER or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477)