State police in Pennsylvania say a trooper shot and killed an armed man during a traffic stop after a reported theft from a mall over the weekend.

Police said troopers were called to the Washington County mall at about 6 p.m. Saturday after a reported theft and the suspects’ vehicle was stopped minutes later in Mount Pleasant Township.

Police said a passenger refused to leave the vehicle and “brandished a firearm,” and a trooper fired.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Washington County coroner’s office identified him as 26-year-old Dennis Fonoimoana of Burgettstown.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation.