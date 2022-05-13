The Pennsylvania state police are investigating the theft of 300 geese decoys.

Police say an unknown subject took the geese from a field in Swatara Township, Lebanon County.

The decoys were an assortment of Hardcore and GHG brands and were labeled (in marker): “CRS,” “BD,” and “DD.”

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

A cash reward could be available for information that leads to an arrest