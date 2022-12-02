Two students have been charged each with one count of abuse of corpses after each of them molested a cadaver during class.

The University of Pittsburgh Police say Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta were in an anatomy lab when Jimenez was seen by others using his fingers to abuse a female corpse and Gupta used his fingers and stuck them into the chest of a male corpse.

The two were also allegedly made inappropriate comments while doing the acts.

Police say Jimenez admitted to touching the female corpse because he was curious about it and Gupta admitted to the inappropriate comments.

Jimenez and Gupta each have preliminary hearings scheduled for next month.