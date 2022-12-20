MERCER, PA (WKBN) – Sentencing dates are now set for the two Subway workers who made threats at the Hermitage Walmart.

Back in June, Skye Bowser and Pete Pope were accused of writing bomb threats inside bathroom stalls at the store.

Both faced several charges at the time of their arrest. Police say Skye Bowser confessed because Peter Pope wanted to leave work early.

According to court records, all of the initial felony charges were dropped.

Bowser plead no contest the misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats causing the evacuation of a building last month. Pope plead guilty for the same charge back in September.

Both will be sentenced in January: Pope on January 23 and Bowser on January 6.