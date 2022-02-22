A Pennsylvania teen and a police officer are being called heroes after they saved the lives of three children who fell through ice and were drowning in a pond. Pennslyvania

Fox 29 reports that 16-year-old Anthony Alexander was around Collingdale Park when it was reported that he heard screaming from an 8-foot deep pond.

With some quick reaction, Anthony grabbed a log and was able to remove one girl from the pond, and then it was reported he dragged another boy from the water.

It was then Collingdale Police Officer Patrick Kilroy arrived that the pond and got into the water and saved an 11-year-old girl.

The news outlet reports that the three kids and the police officer were taken to a hospital and are expected to be okay.