A Pennsylvania teen that was reported missing was found in a wooded area. His death has been ruled a kidnapping and murder.

Hayden Garreffa, 19 from Indiana County was found dead on Monday after being reported missing on October 20.

Eight people have been arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Hayden Garreffa, including one teen.

According to the Post Gazette, the adults are: Desean Garcia Alvarez, 19; Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18. A 14-year-old was also charged but her name was not given.

Officials say Garreffa was kidnapped and killed the day he went missing. According to KDKA Garreffa was coerced to leave and was led into a van where those involved removed him from the van and stabbed him multiple times.

All eight people involved are facing one count of kidnapping and according to news outlets, homicide charges will be coming.