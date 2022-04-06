A Pennsylvania toddler was able to get ahold of a gun that discharged and killed his 4-year-old sister.

On Tuesday, Chester Police in Pennsylvania say they were notified about a shooting and the victim was taken to a hospital.

During the investigation, police say a 2-year-old male toddler was handling a gun inside of a vehicle parked at an Eagle Save Mart and discharged the gun, striking a 4-year-old sister with the bullet.

Police say the adults on the scene immediately transported the 4-year-old to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Blanden at 610-447-8420.