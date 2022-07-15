Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation to increase penalties for motorists who have multiple DUI convictions.

The bill he signed Monday is aimed at ending what critics call Pennsylvania’s “revolving door” for the most serious drunk drivers.

The state Senate passed the final version last week after a couple of attempts to get the bill through the Legislature.

The new law takes effect in November and increases penalties for some offenders who receive a third or subsequent DUI conviction.

The bill was inspired by the death of a 45-year-old Delaware County woman who was killed in 2019 by a five-time drunk driver.