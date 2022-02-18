A mother of four was found dead by a gunshot wound when the last time she was heard from was on the job as an Uber driver.

Christi Spicuzza, was found in Monroeville about a mile away from where her vehicle was, in Pitcairn, according to Pitcairn police.

KDKA was able to obtain a criminal complaint which says Spicuzza had a dashcam and that the man she picked up, later arrested, Calvin Crew, held a gun to the back of her head and told Spicuzza to keep driving.

In the video according to KDKA, Spicuzza can be heard saying ‘I’m begging you, I have four kids. Come on I have a family,’ with Crew responding ‘I have a family too, do what I say and everything will be all right.’

The report says that’s when the video ended.

Crew was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.