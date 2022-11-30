A music venue in Pennsylvania is set to host a SpongeBob Squarepants rave.

The Roxian Theater announced that they will host the rave on January 23, 2023.

On their Facebook page, the Roxian calls the ‘Bikini Bottom Rave’ ‘dumb’ and to ‘just come have fun’

The image for the event features SpongeBob playing DJ with quotes saying ‘cool is dead’ and ‘who cares’

Presale for the event begins on Thursday at 10 am, presale code: HEADLINE. Public on-sale tickets begins at 10am Friday.

You can purchase tickets for the event, here.