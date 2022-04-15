A volunteer fire company in Pennsylvania has disbanded months after it was suspended when another fire company allegedly heard members using racial slurs and disparaging Black residents in a virtual meeting.

The Briarcliffe Fire Company announced Wednesday it was shutting down in a letter to Darby Township commissioners.

An investigation by the Delaware County district attorney determined the language was “hateful and deeply offensive,” but not criminal.

The fire company’s lawyer told commissioners it could no longer function “in light of the frenzied public perception not based in fact.”