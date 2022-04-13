A woman in Pennsylvania is in a hospital after she was beaten with a baseball bat.

WPXI is reporting that Nicole Moore left her toddler in a car unattended while she was in an apartment building. During this time Tiara Stout, was recording the 3-year-old child that was left alone.

Witnesses say that Moore was furious when she found Stout was recording her child and took a baseball bat and allegedly hit Stout three times with the bat.

Moore also allegedly got in her car and ran the victim over three times.

Stout has serious injuries and a GoFundMe has been set up in her name.