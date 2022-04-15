The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said officers took 23-year-old Khanyae Sade Kendall into custody around 8:30 a.m. on April 14 in Gaithersburg, Maryland after the Harrisburg City Police Department issued a warrant searching for Kendall who violated her parole.

In 2017 Kendall was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence and homicide by vehicle after she struck and killed a Harrisburg firefighter while suspected to be driving under the influence.

Lt. Dennis DeVoe had been en route to a two-alarm fire when Kendall failed to stop at a stop sign causing the crash that left DeVoe in critical condition at Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he later died, reported FOX43.

Officers determined Kendall was the driver that struck DeVoe when she arrived at the same hospital seeking her own treatment that night.

Officers in the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force turned Kendall over to Montgomery County authorities to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.