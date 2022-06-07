A woman from Pittsburgh was arrested in Texas for trespassing at the SpaceX Stargate Facility, she claims she wanted to speak to Elon Musk.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says Nivea Rose Parker, was roaming around the fifth floor of the High Bay #1 building when they arrived at the facility.

Deputies say Parker is not an employee of SpaceX and that she entered the facility without consent and that she knew that entering was not allowed.

Parker allegedly evaded deputies on foot but was arrested.

Parker is charged with a third-degree felony for assault on a public servant, and class A misdemeanors of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and evading arrest detention.

Parker was put in the Cameron County Jail on an $11,000 bond.