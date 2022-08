A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach.

Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked.

Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her arm.

She was taken to a local hospital, had surgery, and received over a hundred stitches.

Sites says the shark bite won’t stop her from returning to the beach.