A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into her neighbor’s house.

Pennsylvania State Police say they received a call that Catherine Imler broke into her neighbor’s residence and stole his shotgun.

It started when the man in the residence found Imler naked coming to his back door. The man stated he heard loud booms on his door and thought his door was going to break.

The man left the house by the front door, police say and that’s when Imler came out the back door carrying the man’s shotgun.

The police report said the man asked Imler what she was doing and Imler continuously stated, “it’s my house.’

When on scene police say they attempted to get Imler out of the house and were able to do so after setting up a perimeter.

Imler was taken into custody where she was treated for self-inflicted sword wounds.

Imler in is the Bedford County Prison