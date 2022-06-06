A Pennsylvania woman died after she was going at a high rate of speed during a police chase which resulted in her crashing into a tree.

The 21-year-old woman, Madison Sapinsky, of Apollo, was asked to pull over according to PA state police but refused to do so.

The reason for the stop was not mentioned by PA state police.

Sapinsky was driving on Stae Route 2005.

Police say the crash occurred when Sapinsky tried to make a turn and crashed into a tree.

Sapinsky caught on fire due to the crash and she was pulled from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene.