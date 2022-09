A Pennsylvania woman has died after a shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas.

The woman’s name has not been released at this time, but reports say that the woman is 58 years old from Lake Erie.

The woman was on the Harmony of the Seas cruise with her family at Green Cray when a shark attacked her.

“Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time,” the company said in a statement.