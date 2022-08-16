Pennsylvania police are looking for a woman that is missing.

State police say they went to the home of Tammy Berkey of Berlin for a welfare check on August 11.

Police say Tammy’s brother lives at the residence, and they had a conversation with him and began looking around the home.

State police say the sibling went into another room and committed suicide.

The troopers say EMS was called and medical attention was given, but the brother died.

State police say they searched the residence but still do not know the whereabouts of Tammy Berkey.

Anyone with information cal call the police at 814-445-4104