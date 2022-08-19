A Pennsylvania woman currently on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop was granted permission to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Riley Williams of Harrisburg, plans on attending the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in Manheim this weekend, according to KDKA.

Williams has reportedly been on house arrest since January except for work and health care.

Willaims allegedly got rid of the laptop after stealing it.

Pelosi’s Chief of Staff confirmed the laptop was “only used for presentations.”