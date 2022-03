Pennslyvania’s former Health Secretary, Admiral Rachel Levine, has been named one of USA Today’s ‘Women of the Year’

Admiral Levine is the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health in the Biden administration and the head of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., where she leads a group of 6,000 uniformed public health officers.

Admiral Levine is on a list that features Vice President Kamala Harris and Simone Biles.

