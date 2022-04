PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) For the first time in forever…the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh 2022-2023 season lineup has been announced and tickets are now on sale at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Season subscriptions are on sale now and subscription renewals are now available.

Frozen – Oct 5 – Oct 16, 2022

Hadestown – Nov 15 – Nov 20, 2022

Hairspray – Jan 3 – Jan 8, 2023

Jagged Little Pill – Jan 24 – Jan 29, 2023

Beetlejuice – Feb 21 – Feb 26, 2023

Six – Mar 14 – Mar 19, 2023

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical – Apr 4 – Apr 9, 2023

2022-2023 Season Specials

Les Miserables – Nov 22 – Nov 27, 2022