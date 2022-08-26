You can now be pulled over in Pennsylvania over your license plate.

A state appellate court ruling said that if your license plate is covered up in any way, including the visitpa.com you could be pulled over.

The ruling also says that it’s unlawful to have a dirty license plate. The plate needs to show its numbers and letters are illegible from a reasonable distance, or is obscured in such a way that a red light camera or toll collection system can’t read it; or “is otherwise illegible at a reasonable distance or is obscured in any manner.”

The ruling comes from a case in 2021 when an officer pulled over a car because the visitpa.com at the bottom was obstructed from the officer.

It was reported that police found the passenger in the vehicle with a loaded revolver (which Mr. Ruffin was not licensed to carry), ammunition, and marijuana