A woman from North Carolina is claiming she was bit by bed bugs while staying at a Pittsburgh hotel.

Sary Martinez, who is 20 weeks pregnant, told our ABC News partner WTAE that she was bit by bed bugs while staying at the Downtown Pittsburgh Wyndham Grand.

Martinez told the news outlet that she woke up during her visit and was itchy then the next day her situation got worse with bites up and down her body.

Martinez said found bed bugs along the headboard and put them into a cup and showed the bugs to the hotel staff.

Martinez was given a new room and was offered a $50 discount to eat at the restaurant in the hotel but Martinez says she just wanted the situation handled.

Hotel management is expected to provide Martinez with an inspection report.

WTAE asked for a comment from the hotel but none was given at the time.