PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Punxsutawney Phil has taken on many nicknames over the years, and now he can add “Hall of Famer,” after this year’s Groundhog Day.

The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center’s Board of Directors will be inducting its final member into the Meteorologist Hall of Fame and who better to get the honor than the world’s most famous forecaster?

“It couldn’t really be any more poetic other than having Punxsutawney Phil be our last inductee he has been predicting the weather since 1887 and as you know he has predicted with 100% accuracy, there really isn’t anyone else who can state that claim,” Lisa Waksmunski, Executive Director of the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center said.

Punxsutawney Phil will be the 19th — and the final — inductee of the Hall of Fame.

“His forecast is known not only locally not only in Pennsylvania not only nationally but worldwide, we get visitors from all over the world who come for Punxsutawney Phil,” Waksmunski said.

Joe Murgo, WTAJ Chief Meteorologist

The Hall of Fame began in 2007 when Dr. Joel Myers, a PSU graduate whose company later became known as “AccuWeather,” was inducted. It has since seen 17 other notable meteorologists inducted including WTAJ’s Joe Murgo who in 2001 became Pennsylvania’s first Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is also a member of the elite meteorologist group.

“These meteorologists have done things, been pioneers in many different aspects of weather forecasting,” Waksmunski said.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, at noon. The ceremony is open to the public with an $8 admission to the Weather Discovery Center and there will be a small reception of punch and groundhog cookies to follow.

Visitors also have a chance to meet Phil during the reception.

For more information, you can check out the Weather Discovery Center online by clicking here.