A teen in Pennsylvania is facing a slew of charges after a high-speed chase and shooting incident in New Castle, PA.

KDKA reports that police received a call about gunshots on Friday.

Police were able to identify the subject and began a search for a black Chevrolet Cobalt.

The news outlet reports that officers were able to spot the vehicle and eventually the search turned into a high-speed chase.

It’s reported that once the chase came to an end police say they found crack cocaine, weed, and $700 in cash.

Once in custody, police reported that the 17-year-old broke out of his leg shackles and tried to run away. He was quickly taken back into custody.

Police also say he admitted to the shots fired incident. The teen is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, escape, criminal mischief, and drug possession charges.

He is currently in a juvenile facility.