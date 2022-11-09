PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Here’s your chance to become a paid core background extra for the second season filming of “American Rust”.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to KDKA, Filming will start at the end of November with stars Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, in the Pittsburgh area.

Showtime turned down the opportunity to order a second season of “American Rust”, but Amazon Freevee picked up the family drama set in a Rust Belt town in Southwest Pennsylvania.

Core background extras play a range of roles on screen like detectives, construction workers, manufacturing workers, and lawyers. Those hired can expect to work one to 10 days a month through early May and can get paid about $175 for 12 hours of work, with overtime available.

There is a mandate when applying to prove you have the Covid-19 shot and booster shot. Mosser Casting encourages people to apply that have flexible schedules. Applications can be submitted online here.

Showtime turned down the opportunity to order a second season of “American Rust”, but Amazon Freevee picked up the family drama, reported KDKA.