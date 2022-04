Two firefighters in Pennsylvania are injured after a fire broke out at an oil refinery.

According to fire officials, a tanker caught on fire and engulfed two other trucks at Heath Oil in Venango County.

News outlets are reporting the two firefighters have minor injuries.

KDKA is reporting that some small explosions occurred and this is the third time in 10 years that an issue like this happened at the location.

