The two young kids who were allegedly shot in the head by their mother have died.

The Council Rock School District told parents in a letter posted on Facebook.

The school District said Jeffrey and Nelson Tini died Friday.

Jeffrey Tini, 13, was an eighth-grader at Newtown Middle School, and Nelson, 9, was a third-grader at Sol Feinstone Elementary.

Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, the mother, was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. on May 2, 2022.

She is being charged with three counts of attempted homicide and one count of possession of an instrument of crime. She was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael W. Petrucci who denied bail, citing the nature of the offense.

