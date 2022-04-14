Authorities say two electric utility employees were rushed to hospitals after being injured while working in western Pennsylvania.

Duquesne Light Company said the line workers were doing work on a utility pole in McCandless Township near Pittsburgh when they were injured.

The company didn’t specify the cause of the injury but township officials told WPXI-TV that the two were shocked by a power line.

A neighbor reported seeing a nurse performing CPR and police using a defibrillator.

Duquesne Light said both employees were taken to local hospitals “and we’re continuing to monitor their conditions.”