The movie ‘Unsinkable’ is shooting in downtown Pittsburgh next week.

Paid extras are needed for the film “Unsinkable” which is described as the real-life legal inquiry into the sinking of the Titanic.

According to KDKA, the extras needed are for cops reporters, and high society men and women in 1912.

You will be needed to be in downtown Pittsburgh next Monday through Wednesday.

You can apply to be an extra here.