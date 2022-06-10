A police officer in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, used bolt cutters to release a deer stuck in a chain-link fence on Thursday, June 9, officials said.

Officers arrived on the scene in Bridgeville, in the Pittsburgh area, and found the deer with its hind leg woven through a fence on private property. The leg was “more than likely broken,” the department said.

With help from the public works department, an officer used bolt cutters to free the “obviously frightened” animal.

The cries of the deer can be heard in the video as the officer snips through links in the fence. Once released, the deer runs off into the wooded neighborhood.

The content in this entry is provided (by an NGO/activist/public body) for public dissemination and rebroadcast. It may be used freely with credit. Credit: Bridgeville Police Department via Storyful