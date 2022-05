The Pennsylvania state police are needing help with identifying a woman that was found dead in a ditch.

State police say troopers from the Mercer County station responded after the female was discovered in the area of Sharon Bedford Road.

The woman is described as 20 to 30 years old with shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a tie-dyed hoodie and had a tattoo on her pelvic area.

Anyone with information should contact the state police at 724-662-6162