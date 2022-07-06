A Pennsylvania man has been charged with criminal homicide after he allegedly found out his wife was cheating on him and shot and killed her.

Charles Sok of Connellsville allegedly shot Debra Sok in the chest because he caught his wife cheating on him, WPXI reports.

Police were reportedly called for a fireworks complaint and found a woman laying face down outside on some stairs.

The news outlet reports Debra Sok entered the house and minutes later gunshots were heard from inside the home and then Debra left the home saying “he shot me.”

Charles Sok then reportedly left the home and said “you’re a whore, that’s why I shot you.”

Charles Sok was arrested at the scene.